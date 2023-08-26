Pune: Thieves swipe 266 luxury phones worth Rs 2 crore from Lonikand warehouse

In Lonikand, Pune, on July 17, 2023, a noteworthy incident unfolded as a group of thieves orchestrated a daring heist at a warehouse. By breaking through the warehouse's cement sheet, the culprits managed to steal a significant loot - 266 iPhones valued at approximately Rs 2 crore. Following preliminary investigations, law enforcement achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending a suspect in Jharkhand, suspected to be connected to the case.

The person currently in custody has been identified as Ismail Fazal Sheikh, aged 35. The incident, which occurred on the same day as the robbery, led to the filing of a case at the Lonikand police station.

As the search for the thieves continued, a crucial tip-off alerted the police to their activities in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district. Equipped with this vital information, a police team was dispatched to Jharkhand, resulting in the arrest of Ismail Shaikh. Following his apprehension, Ismail was taken to the Lonikand police station, where he admitted to organizing the crime along with four accomplices, as per reports.

According to the reports, the leader of the group revealed that they sold the stolen goods through an intermediary located in West Bengal. The Lonikand police are committed to continuing their investigation into the matter.