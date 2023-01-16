Pune to organise 'Urja' Yuva Sangeet Mahotsav on Jan 22

The Pune-based Avartan Gurukul, Neel Dixit, in collaboration with Kannada Sangha, Kaveri Kalakshetra, has organised a musical programme called 'Urja'- Yuva Sangeet Mahotsav on Sunday, January 22 at Shakuntala Jagannath Shetty Auditorium, Karnatak High School, Ganesh Nagar, Erandwane, Pune, with the goal of providing a platform to young musicians.

The programme will be given in two sessions, one in the morning from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and another in the evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will be free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kathak dancers Shraddha Mukhade and Shreya Kulkarni, pupils of Guru Shama Bhate, will perform in the first session. It will be followed by a performance on the tabla by Hemant Joshi, a disciple of Guru Pt. Ramdas Palsule.

The second session will start with a santoor performance by Dr Shantanu Gokhale, a student of Padma Vibhushan Guru Pt Shivkumar Sharma. Gandhar Deshpande, the son and disciple of Guru Pt. Ram Deshpande, will perform at the end of the event. Amey Deshpande, Ajinkya Joshi, Shriraj Tamhankar, Ameera Patankar, Yashwant Tthitte, Amey Bichu, and Shubham Khandalkar will accompany the musicians.