Pune: Two detained for raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans in Kondhwa
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 15, 2023 04:32 PM 2023-08-15T16:32:16+5:30 2023-08-15T16:33:00+5:30
'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Pune's Kondhwa prompt swift police action; two detained for investigation.
In a concerning incident, slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' were raised in Pune's Kondhwa area on Monday night, just before Independence Day. The Kondhwa police swiftly responded by detaining two individuals linked to the incident.
The duo, who were working as security guards at a school construction site in Kondhwa, allegedly raised the slogans. Nearby residents who heard the slogans immediately alerted the policePolice swiftly arrived at the scene and detained the two individuals. Subsequently, a case has been registered against them, leading to their arrest. Kondhwa police are conducting further investigations into the incident.