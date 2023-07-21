Pune: Varandha Ghat road closed for heavy vehicles during monsoon season

District Collector of Pune and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Rajesh Deshmukh, has issued an official order to restrict the usage of Varandha Ghat road, located within the jurisdiction of Bhor taluka on National Highway 965 DD, for heavy vehicles. This restriction will be in effect from July 22nd to September 30th.

During the monsoon season, the road in Pune district, specifically Varandha Ghat, is susceptible to landslides, falling trees, road cracks, and soil erosion caused by heavy rainfall. To ensure the safety of people and protect properties from potential harm, authorities have made the crucial decision to completely close this road for all vehicles throughout the monsoon season.

On days when the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a Red or Orange alert, all types of vehicles, including heavy, medium, and light vehicles, will be prohibited from travelling on Varandha Ghat road. However, on days when there is no such alert from IMD, the road will only be accessible for the movement of light vehicles, said in a statement.