Pune: Vendor assaults customer over tomato price

A Peculiar incident took place at the Vadgaon Sheri vegetable market, where a dispute emerged between a customer and a vegetable seller due to the steep price of tomatoes. Gopal Govind Dhepe, a 42-year-old resident of Galandenagar in Vadgaon Sheri, lodged a complaint at the Chandannagar Police Station, resulting in a case being officially filed against Anil Gaikwad, a vendor operating at the market.

According to the reports, Gopal Dhepe had gone to the vegetable market in Vadgaon Sheri to buy vegetables. When he asked Anil Gaikwad about the price of tomatoes, Gaikwad informed him that they were being sold at Rs. 20 for 250 grams. Not pleased with the expensive rate, Dhepe expressed his dissatisfaction. In return, Gaikwad supposedly resorted to verbally insulting Dhepe. The situation took a serious turn when Gaikwad physically attacked him. It is claimed that Gaikwad hit Dhepe in the face and struck his right cheek with the weight of the scale he was holding.

The Chandannagar Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with Police Constable Nagare assigned to handle the case and conduct further inquiries. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating tensions caused by the soaring tomato prices, creating a growing concern among households.