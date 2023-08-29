Pune: Water supply to be disrupted for two days from August 31, check details here

Starting Thursday (August 31) until late Friday (September 1), Pune residents will experience water shortage. This is due to planned maintenance work at substations by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission company, impacting the water purification plants.

In an announcement on Tuesday, PMC revealed that water supply from several key water works, including Parvati, Cantonment, Holkar, Warje, SNDT, Vadgaon, and Bhama Askhed, will be suspended throughout the day on August 31. While supply is expected to resume on late September 1, it will be at reduced pressure.

PMC Water Supply Department's Annirudha Pawaskar stressed the urgency of the power utility's repair work, underscoring its inevitability. He urged residents to prepare by storing ample water in advance. The repair work will necessitate the shutdown of water purification plants, resulting in a complete halt in water supply on August 31, according to civic authorities.