Pune Woman Subjected to Sexual Assault and Fraud, Loses Rs 7 Lakh

A 35-year-old man from Hyderabad stands accused of luring a young woman into marriage, coercing her into physical relations, and extorting Rs 7 lakh from her before refusing to marry her. The alleged incidents occurred between March 2022 and January 2024 in various locations including Hadapsar, Hyderabad, Hinjewadi, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A 31-year-old woman has lodged a complaint at the Hadapsar Police Station. The accused, identified as Mohammad Abrar Ibrahim Shaikh, aged 35 and residing in Banjara Hills, Syednagar, Asif Nagar, Hyderabad, faces charges under Sections 376(2), 417, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police reports, the accused deceived the plaintiff into a purported marriage, engaging in non-consensual physical relations, and extracting Rs 7 lakh from her on multiple occasions. When the plaintiff confronted the accused regarding marriage, he allegedly refused and withheld her money. The complaint further alleges that the accused transported the victim to Hyderabad where he continued the abuse and threats of violence. Assistant Police Inspector Berge of the Hadapsar police station is overseeing the ongoing investigation.