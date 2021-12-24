Pune wrestler shot, dead
By ANI | Published: December 24, 2021 02:20 PM2021-12-24T14:20:44+5:302021-12-24T14:30:03+5:30
A wrestler, identified as Nagesh Karale, was shot dead by four men in Shel Pimpalgaon village near Chakan in Pune district.
A wrestler, identified as Nagesh Karale, was shot dead by four men in Shel Pimpalgaon village near Chakan in Pune district.
As per information, Karale had gone to attend a meeting regarding a land deal. While returning from the meeting, four people fired upon him multiple times after surrounding his car, leading to his instant death.
The incident took place at around 9 pm on Thursday. Following the incident, Chakan police registered a case against the four unidentified accused.
According to the primary information accessed by the police, they suspect a case of an old dispute. Further investigating is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app