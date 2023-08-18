Pune: Youth brutally killed on busy roads, second incident in 24 hours

A shocking incident unfolded on a busy Thursday night around 8:30 in Wanwadi's Syed Nagar, Pune. A violent clash between two groups resulted in the death of a young man named Azim Shaikh, also known as Antya. The dispute originated from a family disagreement and led to a distressing scene, leaving two others injured.

The distressing event underlines a growing concern about safety in the city. The clash originated from a dispute between Rehan Khan (Nannu) and Aamir Khan over a glance exchanged on August 16. The situation escalated, resulting in a heated street fight later that night. Efforts to resolve the feud took an unfortunate turn on the evening of the 17th, as Sadiq Welder arranged a meeting to settle matters. However, the meeting only escalated tensions, culminating in a clash that claimed Azim Shaikh's life and left two more injured.

Adding to the unease, another distressing incident occurred near Mangala Talkies, where a group attacked a young man around 1 am on Tuesday. The city's residents are now grappling with rising fears, as these incidents raise concerns about public safety.