Pune Youth Goes Missing on Merchant Navy Ship Between Singapore and Indonesia

A 22-year-old youth from Pune working as a deck cadet with a Mumbai-based merchant shipping company has been reported missing since Friday night, according to his family. When he went missing, he was reportedly deployed on a tanker travelling between Singapore and Indonesia. The company officials informed his family about the incident, and they are seeking help from various government authorities in India to locate him.

The missing youth has been identified as Pranav Gopal Karad.Pranav was working with Wilsmann Ship Management Private Limited. He was assigned to the shift desk there. However, Pranav has been missing for the past three days, as informed by his parents. The company in Mumbai has initiated a search for Pranav. However, despite confirming his disappearance, the company has not provided any constructive information to his family, as revealed by his parents.

“I need to find my son. The company isn’t providing any organized information. I have also filed a complaint with the police regarding this matter. Our search efforts are underway,” expressed the concerned father. The police have not provided any assistance so far, as mentioned by Pranav’s father.The company where Pranav was employed was established in 1861.