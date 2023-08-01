Punekars demand action from PM Modi on Manipur issue

During his visit to Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati. PM Modi received a warm welcome with the beating of traditional Maharashtrian drums. A large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister, and they joyfully greeted him with slogans like "Ganapati Bappa Morya" and "Jai Shri Ram."

A significant police presence was observed around Dagdusheth Ganapati temple, with extensive security measures in place. Private vehicles were strictly prohibited from approaching the temple from Chowk and Shaniwar Wada area due to security concerns. Despite the rain, people parked their cars in the riverbed and gathered to witness the Prime Minister's visit.

Punekars told Lokmat, "Welcome to Pune. But he should break his silence on an issue like Manipur at the earliest and take a firm stand on it so that India remains united. Modi should now take appropriate steps from the point of view of women's safety and take measures to prevent incidents like Manipur from happening again. It is not appropriate for a person holding the post of Prime Minister to sit quietly like this," People said.

The shops in the Dagdusheth area, which were closed for security reasons during the Prime Minister's visit, form an essential part of the main market. Traders, through their interactions, expressed concerns that the closure of the main market would result in a significant loss of revenue today. Despite the rain, the enthusiastic youth stood on the roads, chanting slogans in support of Modi. Some young women shared their joy in witnessing Modi among everyone for the first time.