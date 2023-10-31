Pune's Market Yard to remain closed tomorrow in support of Maratha reservation

Traders and commission agents operating in Gultekdi Market Yard have declared a one-day trade suspension on November 1, as a sign of solidarity with the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation. This decision comes in support of Manoj Jarange's continuing fast in Jalna, championing the cause of Maratha community reservations.

The association of traders and commission agents at the Market Yard released a statement on Monday, expressing their support for Manoj Jarange's ongoing hunger strike in Jalna. As a result of this decision, all trading operations at the Market Yard will remain suspended on November 1, and farmers have been urged not to bring their produce to the market.

Demonstrating their solidarity, the Market Yard workers' union has unanimously chosen to stand behind this collective stance. Moreover, traders and commission agents from the Market Yard will actively participate in a cycle of fasting at Gate No. 1 of the market.

Pune-Bengaluru highway blocked

On Tuesday, pro-Maratha quota protesters took to the streets, blocking the Pune-Bengaluru Highway and igniting tires to amplify their demand for reservations. Maratha community members have been staging protests in various parts of the state, calling for reservations in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

An official from the Sinhgad Road police station reported that a group of protesters obstructed the road at Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, chanting slogans and setting several tires ablaze. This temporarily halted the flow of traffic in both lanes, although some movement was later restored.

Security heightened around Pune politicians

In response to the escalating situation, police have increased security outside the homes and offices of politicians belonging to the Maratha community in Pune, reinforcing efforts to maintain order and security.