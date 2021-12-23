'Pyjama, lipstick, pout': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her COVID-19 isolation kit

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to fight boredom during her ongoing COVID-19 quarantine.

On Thursday, Kareena took to her Instagram Story and shared a photograph of herself chilling in her pyjamas. She can also be seen sporting red lipstick.

"Pyjamas, lipstick and a pout... quite the combination. Try it," she captioned the image.

In another post, Kareena gave an update about her health. She expressed her happiness as her quarantine period is about to end in two days.

"I'm still trying to figure out if we are still in covid times or not...anyway day 12...two days to go...stay safe all," she wrote.

Kareena contracted COVID-19 on December 3. Her best friend Amrita Arora is also currently battling the deadly disease.

( With inputs from ANI )

