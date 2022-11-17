Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra sparks controversy after wrong song gets played during National Anthem

The video of a wrong song being played instead of the National Anthem for a few minutes at an event of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Wednesday went viral. At the end of Rahul Gandhi's speech at Washim, there was an announcement for the National Anthem, which Rahul Gandhi too repeated on the microphone. Music played for a few seconds as the leaders present on the stage took their place. Then Rahul Gandhi gestured to the leaders and the music was stopped. Jana Gana Mana started to be played.

Here is the full video: 1 min of entertainment & 57 seconds of respect.



•Rahul Gandhi asked to play national SONG.

•They played national anthem of Nepal.

•They stopped and played national ANTHEM of India.

•But they were actually playing all 5 paragraphs of Jan Gan Man 😭

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in Maharashtra's Akola district. The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed on Thursday morning in Maharashtra’s Akola district after a night halt at a factory.Gandhi waved at the crowd gathered on the route and interacted with locals.He will address a press conference on Thursday afternoon.It is the 71st day of the foot march, which began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu, and the 11th day of its Maharashtra leg.On Wednesday, Gandhi targeted the Centre and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming their policies have destroyed the Indian economy and broken the back of farmers.The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district.Besides Nanded, it has so far covered Hingoli and Washim districts of the state.The foot march will cover Akola and Buldhana districts of Maharashtra before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

