Raigad: 1,118 cases of snake bite cases, 14 deaths in 17 months

At least 1,118 cases of snake bite were reported in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the last 17 months and 14 persons have died in such incidents, an official from the civil hospital here said.

In light of rise in incidents of snake bite, the civil hospital has appealed to people to go for immediate medical intervention at the nearest hospital instead of consulting quacks or using traditional remedies, the official said.

Most of the cases were reported in Alibag, Panvel, Khalapur, Mahad and Mangaon talukas, the official said, adding that there are 14 locations in the district where treatment for snake bite is available.