Raigad: Villages under 23 gram panchayats receive impure water

After inspecting 5,879 water supply sources, including wells and borewells, the administration in Maharashtra's Raigad district discovered that 23 grampanchayats' villages were receiving contaminated water.

As per the report of a survey conducted by the Raigad zilla parishad, areas under 789 gram panchayats received pure water, while those under 23 gram panchayats received polluted water, the official said.

Roha taluka is the worst affected in the district, as areas under eight gram panchayats receive impure water, he said. A total of 2,583 tap water supply schemes, 1,410 wells and 1,886 borewells were inspected during the survey, which was conducted by 54 primary health centres, the official added.