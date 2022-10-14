Railway police register offence against student for manhandling ticket checker

The Railway Police have registered an offence against an 18-year old student for allegedly manhandling a ticket checker onboard a suburban local train in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Based on a complaint, the Vasai Road railway police registered a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said. The incident took place around 8.45 am on Thursday when the accused allegedly refused to furnish his ticket and instead abused and manhandled the ticket checker and his associate, he said.