Raj Thackeray says I am ready to do housework, if Sharmila Thackeray comes into politics

'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. During the interview, Amruta Fadnavis asked MNS president Raj Thackeray does it work if wife Sharmila Thackeray comes into politics.

Raj Thackeray said if Sharmila Thackeray comes into an active politics, I will be fine. I am ready to do the housework. Even if they go ahead of me there is no pride here, but you will realize later that Raj Thackeray can afford it, he said.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis will be present on the occassion.