Raj Thackeray Warns Against Land Acquisition in Konkan, Calls for Vigilance

Alibaug: In a fiery speech at a 'Land Conference' in Alibaug, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray raised concerns about the increasing land acquisition in Konkan and its potential impact on the local Marathi population.

Key points raised by Thackeray

Thackeray invoked the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, stating that it prevented people from buying land there. He urged the people of Konkan to be vigilant about similar attempts in their region.

He highlighted the importance of land ownership for the Marathi identity and warned that the community was losing its land due to various factors, including industrial projects and outsiders buying land.

Thackeray criticized the government for not protecting the rights of the local people and for allowing land to be acquired at low prices and then sold for a profit.

He called on the people of Konkan to unite and demand a share in the profits from upcoming industries in the region.

He warned that if the Marathi people did not wake up now, they would lose their land and their identity in the next 4-5 years.

Thackeray's remarks come amid growing concerns about the impact of rapid development and urbanization on the Konkan region. He has been a vocal critic of the government's land acquisition policies and has called for greater transparency and accountability in the process.

The MNS chief's speech is likely to resonate with the local Marathi population, who feel that their land and culture are under threat. It remains to be seen whether Thackeray's warnings will prompt the government to take action to address the concerns of the people of Konkan.