Rajendra Darda Marks 75th Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din with Flag Hoisting at Lokmat Bhavan

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, a momentous occasion in the region's history, Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Media Group, marked the event by hoisting the national flag at Lokmat Bhavan, located on Jalna Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He shared the post on the momentous occasion of flag hoisting on X, extending his heartfelt wishes to all on this significant day. All colleagues were present at the flag hoisting program held at Lokmat Bhavan to commemorate the Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din.

भारताला १५ ऑगस्ट १९४७ रोजी स्वातंत्र्य मिळाले तरी मराठवाडा प्रांत मुक्त होण्यासाठी १७ सप्टेंबर १९४८ उजाडावे लागले!

देशाच्या स्वातंत्र्य लढ्याला खऱ्या अर्थाने पूर्णत्व प्राप्त करुन देणाऱ्या मराठवाडा मुक्तीसंग्राम दिनाच्या अमृतमहोत्सवी वर्षपूर्तीनिमित्त लोकमत भवन येथे झालेल्या… pic.twitter.com/jXEDMYNx9O — Rajendra Darda (@RajendrajDarda) September 17, 2023

A lineup of events is planned for today in the city, with the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the occasion.

History and Significance:

India gained its independence on 15 August, 1947. All the princely states were given the option of joining either India or Pakistan. Out of the 565 princely kingdoms, 562 merged into India. Only the kingdoms of Hyderabad, Junagadh and Kashmir held out.

Hyderabad was ruled at the time by Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadoor, who chose to maintain his independence. The kingdom included the region of Marathwada, Telangana and some parts of Karnataka. Thirteen months after India’s independence, the government launched “Operation Polo” to merge Hyderabad with India and prevent any challenges from arising to the country.

On 13 September 1948, the main armed forces infiltrated from Solapur. Within hours, Indian forces had taken portions of Naldurg, Tuljapoor, Parbhani to Manikgarh, Kanergaon, and Bonakal in Vijayawada. Indian troops launched attacks from Chalisgaon and Buldhana as well. On 15 September, the Nizam’s soldiers began to withdraw, and two days later, on 17 September, the army chief of the Nizam’s forces, Jan Al Idris, surrendered. The Nizam surrendered on the same day, and the state of Hyderabad, including the area of Marathwada was integrated into India.