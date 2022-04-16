Rajkummar Rao wraps shooting for 'HIT- The First Case'

Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming suspense thriller 'HIT - The First Case'.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rao shared a picture of the clapboard which reads "It's a wrap."

Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Can't wait for you guys to watch this."

Apart from Rao, the movie will also feature Sanya Malhotra.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'HIT' and is helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu.

'HIT - The First Case' is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. The original Telugu film starred actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.

The Hindi remake has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore, and is slated to release on May 20, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor