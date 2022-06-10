Rajya Sabha Election 2022: BJP objects on Jitendra Awhad's and Yashomati Thakur's voting

Voting for Rajya Sabha elections has started. BJP has objected to the voting done by the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi during the polling. BJP MLA Parag Alavani has objected that Jitendra Awhad handed over the ballot papers directly to Jayant Patil after writing on the ballot papers. In fact, the ballot paper can be shown, but it cannot be given to someone else. BJP's Parag Alvani has objected to this. Sources said that the voting so far has been validated. Sources said that the election officials had rejected the objections raised by Parag Alavani and Ashish Shelar from the BJP. The objection raised by the BJP has been rejected by the Returning Officer.

On the other hand, it has been alleged that Congress' Yashomati Thakur gave her ballot papers to Nana Patole in the same manner. BJP has raised objections on both these issues. The BJP demands that both these votes be rejected. Parag Alvani had objected to Yashomati Thakur and Suhas Kande.

Prasad Lad said that we have objected to the voting of three MLAs of Mahavikas Aghadi. Yashomati Thakur, Jitendra Awhad and Suhas Kande allowed the polling agents to handle the ballot papers instead of showing them after casting their votes. This is the wrong method. All three votes should be rejected. We have objected to these three votes. "We will also lodge a complaint with the Election Commission," Lad said.