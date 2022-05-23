Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Sambhaji Raje turns down Shiv Sena's invitation, leaves for Kolhapur

Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati will not join Shiv Sena, as per media reports. As per sources, Sambhaji Raje has turned his back on Shiv Sena's invitation and left for Kolhapur this morning.

Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati was scheduled to meet Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at Varsha Bungalow at 12 noon today. Shiv Sena had invited him to join the party. But Sambhaji Raje has turned down the invitation of Shiv Sena and left for Kolhapur. Therefore, he will not join Shiv Sena.

It is learned that there was a demand from Sambhaji Raje to give him a chance as a Mahavikas Aghadi sponsored candidate. All eyes are on Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati should enter the official party at 12 noon today, after which his candidature will be announced. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had discussed this with Sambhaji Raje over phone. Now it is known that Sambhaji Raje rejected this offer of Shiv Sena.

It is learned that after rejecting this offer of Shiv Sena, Sambhaji Raje will discuss with all the coordinators of Chhatrapati Maratha Morcha. Maratha Morcha coordinators had met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Pune today. At that time, he had also demanded Sharad Pawar to support Sambhaji Raje's candidature.

Elections for six Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati should accept Shiv Sena's candidature and contest the election. Meanwhile, for the last few days, there were rumors that Shiv Sena would field Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati as its candidate for Rajya Sabha.