Rakul Preet Singh urges people to smile more often

One thing is for sure that smile is actor Rakul Preet Singh's stress buster.

On Sunday, Rakul took to Instagram and shared one of her adorable pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. In the image, the 'De De Pyaar De' star can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile.

Alongside the image, she urged her followers to smile more often in life as it's a free therapy.

"Smile away !! It's free therapy#islandlife," she captioned the post.

A day ago, Rakul flaunted her toned figure in a yellow co-ord set and accessorised the look with a hat and goggles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul's upcoming projects include 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Chhatriwali' and 'Runway 34'. She is awaiting the theatrical release of 'Attack', which stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez apart from her and is slated to release on April 1, 2022.

Prior to her visit to the Maldives, Rakul was in Mussoorie along with Akshay Kumar for the shoot of their yet-to-be-titled film.

( With inputs from ANI )

