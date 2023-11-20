Ramesh Bais urges officials to make Palghar malnutrition-free in next 5 years

On Monday, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais directed the Palghar administration to make collaborative efforts to eradicate malnutrition in the district within the next five years.

Addressing a Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event, Bais said it was unfortunate the issue of malnutrition had been prevailing for so many years in an area just 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, the country’s financial capital.

It is heartbreaking for any parent to see children suffering. We cannot turn a blind eye to this. I want the administration to take all efforts to make the district malnutrition-free in five years, he said.

Bais said people had come forward in large numbers to support the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, also called the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative, and they would do so for efforts to eradicate malnutrition as well.

To achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047, its is extremely important that we improve the standard of living of our tribal brothers and sisters. I want to assure you the Union and Maharashtra governments are working together to educate, empower and teach skills to tribals, he said.

