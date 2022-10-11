Ranveer Singh wins big at Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2022

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed. Their contributions are recognized and valued by the LMOTY awards.

Today on the special occasion superstar Ranveer Singh won best actor Award in the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year category. He was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. Also present on the stage was veteran actor Nana Patekar. The 83 actor credited Patekar for his versatility in acting. Meanwhile on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Circkus.