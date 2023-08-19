Ratan Tata honoured with Maharashtra's first 'Udyog Ratna’ award

Tata Group Chairman, Ratan Tata, has been honoured with the inaugural Udyog Ratna award at his residence by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government introduced the prestigious Udyog Ratna award this year, and Tata has been the first recipient of this honour. The state government announced the award in July this year.

Speaking about the award and its recipient Ratan Tata, Eknath Shinde said, "Ratan Tata's and Tata Group's contribution to the country is immense. I thank him for accepting this award given by the Maharashtra government."

The award ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, although Ratan Tata will not attend due to his ill health. As a result, the award was presented at his residence on Saturday."