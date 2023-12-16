Ratan Tata receives threat call, Mumbai Police tracks down suspect

Mumbai Police said it tracked down an MBA holder, who allegedly made a call threatening veteran industrialist former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata.The police said during the course of the investigation they learned that the anonymous caller has schizophrenia.An officer of Mumbai Police said the caller asked the police to enhance Ratan Tata's security, failing which he warned that the industry doyen would meet the same fate as former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

On receipt of the call, Mumbai Police went into full alert mode and a special team was assigned to cater to the personal security of Ratan Tata while the other team was asked to collect information about the caller.The police said they tracked down the caller through technical support and with the help of a telecom service provider.The location of the caller was found to be in Karnataka, the police said, adding that he was a resident of Pune.

As the police reached his Pune residence, they came to know that the caller had been missing for the last five days and his wife had even filed a complaint at the Bhosari police station in the city.After questioning the caller's kin, the sleuths learned that he suffers from schizophrenia and he took the phone, with which he made the call, from someone's house without informing them.He rang up the control room of the Mumbai Police and threatened Ratan Tata, the sleuths said.The officer said since the caller was found to be battling schizophrenia, the police decided against pursuing legal action against him.