Rebel MLAs along with Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai today

After the mutiny of Eknath Shinde and MLAs, a storm came in the politics of the state. Due to this mutiny, Uddhav Thackeray had to resign from the post of Chief Minister. Now Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLA are likely to return to Mumbai. The Shinde group was staying at the Taj Convention Center in Goa last night. The rebel MLA is likely to return to Mumbai from Goa. BJP has made proper preparations to welcome these rebels. On the other hand, 2,000 CRPF personnel have arrived in Mumbai to avoid law and order issues. Therefore, the Shinde group will return home under tight security. After returning to Maharashtra, everyone's attention is focused on the next plan of the Shinde group.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde revolted and the power struggle in the state began. Eknath Shinde along with some MLAs from Shiv Sena became unreachable and internal quarrel within Shiv Sena came to the fore. One by one, MLAs and ministers started joining Eknath Shinde's group. In fact, the countdown of the Mahavikas Aghadi government had started since then. Emotional appeals, ultimatums were all done but the rebellious MLAs were adamant on their role. Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that had been in power in Maharashtra for the last two and a half years collapsed.

The existence of the Mahavikas Aghadi government has been threatened due to internal strife within the Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde, a strong leader in the Shiv Sena and a minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, got into a revolt with some MLAs.

It is learned that the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction have discussed a possible cabinet. The BJP will have 28 cabinet ministers, including 18 cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state. The Shinde faction will be given six cabinet and six ministerial posts, sources said. According to discussions between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction, one cabinet and one minister of state can be given to every six MLAs. However, sources said that the formula for account allocation has not been finalized. According to this formula, one minister behind six MLAs will benefit the BJP. According to this formula, BJP will get 28 ministerial posts. It is learned that Devendra Fadnavis is the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde is the Deputy Chief Minister