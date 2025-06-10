'Remembered the Advice My Mother Gave Me': Supriya Sule On Her WhatsApp Status

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has split into two factions, and both are celebrating their 26th foundation day today. Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP is holding a rally at a large ground in Balewadi, Pune, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar is addressing a rally at Balgandharva Rangamandira in the same city. Meanwhile, speculation has been rife in recent days about a possible merger between the two factions.

Amid this backdrop, there has been much discussion about a WhatsApp status posted by Supriya Sule, the working president of Sharad Pawar’s NCP and a Member of Parliament. Her status read, “No matter how true our case is, there is nothing we can do when we are wronged.” The cryptic message led to varied interpretations about its context and target.

Pune, Maharashtra: On her WhatsApp status, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule says, "I had posted a WhatsApp status on my mobile today. I’m not saying that I suddenly remembered the advice my mother gave me while boarding the plane. I simply shared it on WhatsApp. It’s a personal status,… pic.twitter.com/LUyoPLCJpG — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025

When asked about the status by media representatives at Balgandharva Rangamandira, Supriya Sule clarified, “I had posted a WhatsApp status on my mobile today. I’m not saying that I suddenly remembered the advice my mother gave me while boarding the plane. I simply shared it on WhatsApp. It’s a personal status, expressing one’s opinion is a part of a strong democracy.”

Asked whether her remarks were related to the fact that both factions of the party—founded by her father Sharad Pawar—are holding separate rallies on the same day, she responded, “I leave that to the imagination of your media.”