Renowned Classical Vocalist Prabha Atre Passes Away at the Age of 92

Pune: Senior classical singer Dr Prabha Atre breathed her last on Saturday, 13th January.

Dr. Prabha Atre, a towering figure in Indian classical music, stood as one of the oldest and most revered practitioners of the Kirana Gharana, a lineage that boasts legends like Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi. Beyond her captivating vocals, Atre shines as an academician, researcher, composer, author, guru, and passionate reformer. Her influence transcends borders, as she was a pioneer in popularizing Indian classical music in the West, captivating audiences with her first performance in 1969.

She has received several prestigious awards during her illustrious career, including honors such as Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

The Arts industry in Maharashtra and India mourns the loss of Atre and honors her incomparable legacy.