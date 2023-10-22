Rohit Pawar alleges fund stoppage for hospital works, claims Fadnavis trying to control Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar has claimed that 26 projects at under-construction government hospitals in Maharashtra remain unfinished due to the suspension of funds by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on the orders of Devendra Fadnavis who wants to control his colleague.

These include under construction hospitals in his constituency Karjat-Jamkhed, alleged Pawar, who is part of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. The construction work of government-run hospitals in Karjat and Jamkhed tehsils is partially completed. The work is now stuck because of the lack of funds. Ajit Pawar is finance minister, but BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed that funds cannot be released without his permission, he said on X.

I find this is an attempt to control Ajit Pawar, who is equivalent to Fadnavis by designation. Who will take the responsibility if a person loses his life because of lack of treatment? Pawar asked. Sharing photos of pending works in his Assembly seat, Pawar said the situation was similar in 26 sites across the state.