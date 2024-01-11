Rohit Pawar Fires at State Govt amid Exam paper leak allegations

Mumbai: Two major exam controversies have rocked Maharashtra in recent days, sparking outrage among students and political leaders.

PhD Fellowship Exam Paper Leak:

On Wednesday, students taking the PhD Fellowship exam organized by Sarathi, Barti, and Mahajyoti walked out of the exam center after they were given Xerox copies of the question paper instead of sealed copies. They alleged that the paper had been leaked.

Talathi exam controversy:

In another controversy, the quality list of the Talathi exam results has been released, showing that some candidates have scored more than 200 marks in a 200-mark paper. The Competitive Examination Coordination Committee has demanded an SIT inquiry into the matter.

Rohit Pawar slams Shinde-Fadnavis-Patil government:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar, a vocal critic of the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis-Patil government, took to Twitter to attack the government. He said, "While the irregularities in the Talathi recruitment are still fresh, yesterday the paper for the PhD Fellowship exam conducted by Sarathi, Barti, and Mahajyoti was also leaked. Have you offered the deal of 'We broke the party and got power, you leak the paper and get a job' to the cheaters?"

Students demand strict action:

The students have demanded strict action against those responsible for the paper leak. They have also demanded that the exam be canceled and re-conducted.

Opposition demands probe:

The opposition has demanded a probe into both the exam controversies. They have accused the government of failing to maintain the sanctity of exams and of being involved in corruption.