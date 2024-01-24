Rohit Pawar Responds to Press Questions before ED Interrogation

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a case of alleged financial irregularities at Baramati Agro. He is accompanied by his lawyer and senior NCP leaders, including party chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule.

"All I'm going to say right now is that the officers are doing their job. I have given them all the information that the authorities have asked for from me so far. If I am called here for questioning today, I will go there and give them the documents once again. I'll talk to them. The officers are doing their job, but I'm not going to comment on what the thoughts or strengths are behind it. After interacting with the people, I found that people believe that the action may have been due to the youth struggle march I took out and the voice raised against the government. But I will still say that the authorities are doing their job," Pawar told reporters before going for questioning.

What will you do if you just sit in the ED office?

"We have given all kinds of information to CID, EOW, ED. They have asked for the same information again. So I will take that information back and go to the ED office. There is no need to mentally prepare for what will happen during the investigation. I know his office will take the same action as him. If you haven't made a mistake, what's the reason to be afraid? If they just sit me down, I'll have free time and in that time I'll think about how to strategize against the government. And after the investigation is over, I will always be ready to fight democratically under the guidance of Sharad Pawar," he said.

Will you join Mahayuti?

"An activist who is inspired by the people never runs away. He's always fighting. I am also a person who thinks of people. I will definitely cooperate with whatever I am asked. But I'm not going to run away. I will keep fighting till I get success," he said.