Rohit Pawar to be Questioned by ED: Supporters Gather Outside the Office, Sharad Pawar to be Present

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. Meanwhile, his supporters have gathered outside the NCP office in support of him. During Pawar's questioning, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be present at the party office. MP Supriya Sule will also be present. The workers have been gathering since morning.

#WATCH | NCP chief Sharad Pawar and NCP working president Supriya Sule arrive at the party office in Mumbai.



NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar has been summoned by the ED to appear before the agency today in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank… pic.twitter.com/zVdUBVczb7 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

NCP workers will protest outside the office. Sule will also participate in the protest. Pawar has appealed to the workers not to gather in large numbers. The ED had raided Baramati Agro a few days ago. Three leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have been summoned by the ED. These include Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar, and Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar.

What is the case about?

The Kannad cooperative sugar factory was auctioned by the Shikhar bank after it became sick. Companies interested in the auction had taken money from various banks. There are allegations of irregularities in the auction process and that Baramati Agro bought the factory for just ₹50 crore at the time. It is also said that the financial transactions between the companies that participated in the auction process were suspicious. The companies that participated in the auction were Baramati Agro, Hitech Engineering Corporation India Ltd., and Samridhi Sugar Pvt. Ltd. In this, Hitech company had paid the initial five crore rupees for the auction, which is alleged to have been taken from Baramati Agro.