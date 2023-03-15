Rs 109 crore approved for redevelopment of Jejuri Fort

Through the Pilgrimage Development Plan, the state government has approved a Rs 109 crore fund for the redevelopment of Jejuri Fort. An order in this regard is expected to be issued in about 15 days. The foothills of the fort, as well as the development of the city, are planned for the second phase of the development plan. There used to be about 150 Deepmalas on the fort, but they became extinct over time. The majority of them will be saved in this first phase.

The temple work is mainly done in stone. As a result, worn-out stones will be replaced. In addition, the good stones will be polished. It has been stated that there were previously 150 Deepmalas on the fort. Although it is not currently possible to restore all of these Deepmalas, many of them will be restored.

The existing Deepmalas will be preserved by replacing the stones and brightening them. This work will mainly be done in lime. During this phase, the temple at Jejuri Fort will be established and conserved.

The area of the temple on the fort is 1,240 square metres, and the temple will be conserved during the first phase of the work. A tender of Rs 17 crore has been issued for this purpose. Given the historical and religious significance of the fort, this work will be carried out by the State Archeology Department.

Another tender for the same work worth Rs 18 crores will be issued soon. The temple administration has made temporary repairs that are circumstantial but not scholarly. As a result, such repairs will now have a new look.

The temple represents the first stage of preservation. In the second phase, a plan for the development of the city, roads, water, and residential system is being developed. It will be finalised soon, according to Pune District Planning Officer Kiran Indalkar.