RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Nashik for Sangh's training sessions

The second-year Sangh Shiksha Varg of the RSS Western Region is currently taking place at the Bhosala Military Training Institute on Gangapur Road. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting Nashik for a two-day period starting from Saturday to participate in these educational sessions, as per the reports in E-Sakal.

He will be present in the class for the entire duration of two days. A group of 476 volunteers from Saurashtra, Gujarat, Western Maharashtra, Konkan, Deogiri, and Vidarbha regions are currently attending this training program.

Every year, across the country, the RSS organizes training classes lasting three weeks for students in their first, second, and third years. These classes are held in the months of May and June. The RSS, with its national officials as well as regional and local-level workers, travel to various states to provide guidance to the students in these classes.

As part of this, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be present in the special second-year training class held in Nashik on Saturday (the 20th) and Sunday (the 21st) for the entire duration. During these two days, the RSS chief will engage in discussions and dialogues with the participating students, providing them guidance and direction.