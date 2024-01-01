Rupali Chakankar: Supriya Sule Elected for 15 Years because of Ajit Pawar

Rupali Chakankar, leader from Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) faction has recently stated that NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule has been winning a seat for 15 years owing to Ajit Pawar. And now that he has parted ways, she will be compelled to quit the constituency, Chakankar stated.

Meanwhile, the squabble between Ajit Pawar and MP Amol Kolhe has also been taking shape. Without taking his name, Pawar has been criticising Kolhe and the later has also been targeting the Deputy CM. Pawar had stated that he had leader Valse Patil had taken efforts to make an MP win, hinting at Kolhe.

"Emotional Politics is Over"

Chakankar commented that those MPs talking about Pawar came to power beacuse of him. Their rallies and meeting are empty without his support. Politics over emotions is over. The people of Maharashtra want politcs of development. Those MPs who talk about Ajit Pawar should retrospect. Supriya Sule wants Ajit Pawar during promotional rallies for advertising and without him she could not last very long.

"Ajit Pawar Becoming CM is Our Dream"

The decision taken by Ajit Pawar ws for development. He has taken many important decisions. On the 18th January, a Mahila Melava has been organised in Mumbai. The Mahayuti is going to win upcoming Loksabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. Ajit Pawar becoming the CM is our dream. We are going to work for that, whatever it takes.