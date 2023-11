Sachin Dhas from Beed to represent India at U-19 Asia Cup

BCCI announced under-19 team which will be playing Asia Cup. Uday Saharan from Punjab will be captain of this team. In this list of 15 members, Maharashtra’s Star batsman Sachin Dhas also made his place. After this announcment his hometown town Beed, and entire sate is parsing Sachin for his achievement.

Sachin is one of the best batsmen in his team, which can be one of the X factors for winning the Asia Cup.To be mention, Sachin was leading the Maharashtra under-19 team for 'Cooch Behar Trophy'. Talking about his personal life since childhood Sachin was interested in playing cricket, and his parents supported him. His father works in the health department, and his mother is a police officer.

Asia Cup In Dubai

This year Dubai will host the under-19 Asia cup. Tournament will start on 8th December 2023, and finals will be on 17th December 2023. Mushseer Khan, brother of Ranji trophy winner Sarfaraz Khan is also part of this team.

Official under-19 Team

Uday Saharan(Captain)Arshin Kularani, Adarsha Singh, Rudr Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Molia, Mushir Khan, Aravelli Avnish Rao, Soumya Kumar, Murugan Abhishek, Inesh Mahajan, Dhanush Goud, Aradhya Shukla, Namam Tiwari, Raj Limbani.