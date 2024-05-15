Sachin Tendulkar's Security Guard Prakash Kapade Commits Suicide, Shoots Self in Jamner

Jamner (Jalgaon): A CRPF jawan, who had come home for a holiday, committed suicide by shooting himself with a gun. The incident took place in Jamner on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Govinda Kapde (37), a resident of Ganapati Nagar, Jamner. He has earlier worked as a bodyguard for Union minister Narayan Rane, minister Chhagan Bhujbal and cricketer Sachin Tedulkar. He is survived by his mother, father, wife, two sons, brother and sister.

The reason behind Kapde's suicide is yet to be ascertained. Kapde was currently working as a security guard at Sachin Tendulkar's house. He had been in his village for the last eight days. As soon as the news spread, people gathered near his house. Police are investigating further.