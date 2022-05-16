Sadabhau Khot supports Ketaki Chitale's controversial post on Sharad Pawar

Actress Ketaki Chitale has found herself in the midst of controversy after writing a post on Facebook about NCP President Sharad Pawar. Ketaki has also been criticized for using offensive language. However, Sadabhau Khot, president of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana and a former minister, has strongly criticized the ruling party and supported Ketaki Chitale.

'Ketaki Chitale is strong, she doesn't need anyone's support. She defended herself in court without a lawyer, so she has to be considered. After she posted on Sharad Pawar, take a look at what your activists have commented under that post,"said Sadabhau Khot, targeting NCP.

Meanwhile, Ketaki Chitale, who made controversial statements about Sharad Pawar, was arrested after a case was registered against her at the police station. She was later remanded in police custody for three days.