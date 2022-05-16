Sadabhau Khot supports Ketaki Chitale's controversial post on Sharad Pawar

May 16, 2022

Sadabhau Khot supports Ketaki Chitale's controversial post on Sharad Pawar

Actress Ketaki Chitale has found herself in the midst of controversy after writing a post on Facebook about NCP President Sharad Pawar. Ketaki has also been criticized for using offensive language. However, Sadabhau Khot, president of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana and a former minister, has strongly criticized the ruling party and supported Ketaki Chitale.

'Ketaki Chitale is strong, she doesn't need anyone's support. She defended herself in court without a lawyer, so she has to be considered. After she posted on Sharad Pawar, take a look at what your activists have commented under that post,"said Sadabhau Khot, targeting NCP.

Meanwhile, Ketaki Chitale, who made controversial statements about Sharad Pawar, was arrested after a case was registered against her at the police station. She was later remanded in police custody for three days.

