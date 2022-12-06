Saiyami Kher opens up about her role in 'Faadu: A Love Story'

After enthralling audience with her performance in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', actor Saiyami Kher will be seen showcasing her acting skills in 'Faadu A Love Story'.

Talking about her character, Saiyami said, "Manjiri is a simple girl who loves simple things in life. While we portray a character who is so different from us, we take a lot from our personal experiences. For example, Manjiri loves poetry and so do I. I feel poetry gives a deeper meaning to life. Gulzar Saabs work is something I absolutely love reading. My bond with him goes back to my first film. I also always make sure I go hear him whenever he has live shows ."

'Faadu A Love Story' is written by Saumya Joshi and also stars Pavail Gulati. It is directed by critically acclaimed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

The web series is scheduled to release on Sony Liv on December 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor