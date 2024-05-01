Salman Khan House Firing: Jailed Accused Anuj Thapan Found Dead in Police Custody

One of the accused in the Salman Khan firing case has died in police custody under mysterious circumstances. The man, identified as 32-year-old Anuj Thapan, was accused of providing weapons to two people who fired shots outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai. According to reports, Thapan tried to end his life in police custody. After the incident, he was rushed to Mumbai's GT Hospital where his condition remained critical.

Salman Khan residence firing case | Accused Anuj Thapan who attempted suicide in custody has been declared dead by doctors at the hospital: Mumbai Police https://t.co/3OMrikn0nP — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Thapan was arrested by the Mumbai Police along with another accused, Sonu Subhash Chander (37), from Punjab on April 25.The incident occurred around 4:51 am when two men fired four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments before fleeing the spot. According to a Mumbai Police official, Salman Khan was present at his house when the firing occurred. Thapan and Chander were arrested by the Mumba Police after the two arrested shooters provided input about their role in the entire incident. The Mumbai Police also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all accused arrested in the case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also met the superstar post the shooting incident. Shinde met Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan at their house in Galaxy Apartments and assured the safety of the family.Shinde also said that the government will beef up the security cover provided to Salman Khan and his family.Assuring Salman Khan's safety, the Chief Minister said that his government would not tolerate any underworld gang activities in the state, be it any Bishnoi gang. Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility of the attack.