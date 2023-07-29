Sambhaji Bhide's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi trigger statewide outrage; Congress launches massive protest

Sambhaji Bhide's controversial comments about Mahatma Gandhi have sparked widespread reactions in the state. The public is furious over Bhide's statement, and the Congress has initiated a massive protest across Maharashtra against him. Bhide's pictures are being vandalized in some areas, while road blockades and expressions of anger are prevalent in other places. Calls for his immediate arrest are echoing throughout the state. The situation has caused significant unrest and public outcry.

In Amravati, the Congress has taken a firm stance against Sambhaji Bhide's controversial statement. Congress leader Yashomati Thakur actively participated in the protest, leading a massive demonstration at Rajkamal Chowk. The agitation began with the display of Gandhiji's photo, and loud slogans condemning Sambhaji Bhide echoed through the area. The protestors also voiced their demand for Bhide's immediate arrest.

Protests against Bhide's remarks were held at Gandhi Jawahar Bagh in Akola and near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Latur. Demonstrators attached Bhide's photo to express their opposition. In Yavatmal, Ambedkarite women activists staged a protest, leading to the detention of Pramodi Ramteke and Sangeeta Pawar by the police, TV9 Maratahi reported. Prahar activists also protested by displaying black flags against Bhide.