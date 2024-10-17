Sameer Wankhede to Contest Maharashtra Assembly Election on Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Ticket

Sameer Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service officer who was involved in controversy and under the government's scanner for money laundering and other financial irregularities, will contest the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 on an Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ticket.

Wankhede may contest a Legislative Assembly seat in Mumbai's Dharavi assembly seat. He is the former Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Division. Wankhede gained significant attention when he prosecuted actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, in a drug case. The arrest of Aryan Khan brought widespread media attention to Wankhede.

Sameer Wankhede will need to resign from his IRS post, and his resignation must be approved by the Central Government's Home Department before singing his nomination papers. 44-year-old, a 2008 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, served as the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai until 2021. Prior to his role at the NCB, he worked with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Air Intelligence Unit.

Over his 15-year career, Wankhede is credited with seizing 17,000 kg of narcotic drugs and 165 kg of gold. Currently, Congress MP and Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad holds the MLA seat for the Dharavi Assembly constituency.