Sameer Wankhede's cryptic post raises questions about his reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's film dialogue

A day after widespread speculation on the internet and social media that Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, "Jawan," took a dig at former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede with the dialogue, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar" (Talk to the father before touching the son), the tainted officer responded with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter).

Wankhede shared a quote by Nicole Lyons, stating, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you.”

I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell

from you.

-Nicole Lyons

A quote that always inspires me !@ABPNews @news24tvchannel @RoflGandhi_ — Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) August 31, 2023

This post has left netizens speculating whether Wankhede is responding to Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from the "Jawan" trailer, which was released on August 31.

The trailer showcased Khan in a dual role as father and son, flaunting various looks. However, it was the line, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar" (Talk to the father before touching the son), that grabbed attention. Many on the internet perceived it as a veiled reference to the Aryan Khan and Cordelia cruise drug case, with Sameer Wankhede at its centre.

The controversy ignited when Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the trailer, and it seems the dialogue has now sparked a subtle exchange between the actor and the former NCB chief, leaving fans and social media abuzz with speculation.