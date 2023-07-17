Sangli: 16 injured in ST bus accident at Sangliwadi toll plaza

An unfortunate incident occurred Today (Monday) when an ST bus travelling from Naikba to Sangli met with an accident at Sangliwadi. The collision resulted in injuries to 16 passengers, which include both the bus driver and conductor.

According to the reports, the bus, which was heading from Naikba to Sangli, skidded due to a tire slip. This accident occurred near the Sangliwadi toll plaza. The rear portion of the bus has suffered significant damage.

Immediately after the accident occurred, local residents rushed to the scene and provided assistance to the injured passengers. They promptly rescued the injured from the bus and called for an ambulance. The majority of the injured individuals were taken to a government hospital for medical attention. Following the news of the accident, ST officials and the police also arrived at the spot to assess the situation. Preliminary reports indicate that there were a total of 43 passengers on the bus. Presently, at least 16 passengers, including the driver, are receiving treatment at the hospital for their injuries.