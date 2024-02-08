Sangli: Thief Robs Cash and Jewelry Worth 28 Lakhs From A Household Celebrating Daughter's Wedding

Sangli: A burglar broke into the locked bungalow of businessman Vinod Shrichand Khatri (44) of Samarth Colony on Kolhapur Road and looted rs 28.52 lakh in cash and gold ornaments. The thief cleaned the safe, when the Khatri family went to their daughter's wedding, Earlier, the wire of the CCTV camera was cut and it is suspected that a person with prior knowledge of the household had stolen it.

According to the police, businessman Vinod Khatri owns a showroom on Maruti Road in Sangli. Since Khatri's daughter was getting married, everyone went to Kolhapur at 4 pm on Monday after finishing a religious function at the bungalow in Sangli. The thief then entered the back of the bungalow around midnight. He cut the wiring there as he was aware of the CCTV camera. He then broke open the back door and entered inside.

When he came inside, he broke into the safe in the bedroom and took rs 20 lakh in cash and gold ornaments inside. The thief went to all the rooms of the bungalow and found cash and jewelry. The thief stayed in the bungalow for a long time. The thief fled with cash and materials. The Khatri family arrived in Sangli around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. He opened the main door and entered inside. Then it was shocking to see the material inside shattered. The thieves broke into the safe in the bedroom and looted cash and jewelry. They immediately informed the Sangli city police. Police conducted a panchnama at the spot.

Fingerprint experts and a dog squad were called in. New Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge, Additional Superintendent Ritu Khokhar, Deputy Superintendent Of Police Annasaheb Jadhav, Inspector Satish Shinde of Crime Investigation, Sangli City Inspector Sanjay More, Sub-Inspector Mahadev Powar and others visited the spot.

While the thief cut the wire of one of the CCTV cameras, other CCTV cameras in the area are likely to have caught the thieves. Therefore, the footage is being examined and a search is underway.

A team from Sangli City police station as well as a crime investigation has been sent to track down the thief.

"There is a possibility that someone with knowledge of the bungalow committed the theft. The CCTV footage is being examined. The thief will be caught soon." - Sandeep Ghuge, Superintendent of Police, Sangli

