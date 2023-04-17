Sangli: Worker dies protesting for unpaid salary

On Sunday evening, Amrit Yashwant Londhe, a 65-year-old resident of Waluj in Khanapur district, passed away while undergoing medical treatment. Prior to his death, he had been protesting in front of the Vita tehsil office, where he was demanding his unpaid salary.

The employees, who have been on strike for two-and-a-half months, have been demonstrating in front of the Vita tehsil office since February 1, demanding payment of their unpaid salaries amounting to Rs 8.28 crore. Amrit Londhe, one of the workers participating in the protest, became extremely agitated on Friday, April 14, and his condition worsened. As a result, he was admitted to a private hospital in Vita for medical care.

Back in 2012, the Yashwant Sahakari sugar mill was put up for auction by the Sangli District Central Co-operative Bank, and the proceeds were utilized to pay off the bank's loan. However, over 1,000 sugar mill workers are still owed a combined amount of Rs 8.28 crore by the district bank, which was sourced from the auction funds.

On Thursday, Amrit Londhe began to feel unwell. He was sent to his son's house in Vita by his fellow protestors later in the evening. However, he had to be taken to a hospital in the early hours of Friday after experiencing discomfort again. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated after that, and he passed away on Sunday evening while receiving medical care.