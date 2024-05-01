Sanjay Nirupam Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena After Expulsion from Congress

Sanjay Nirupam is set to join the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Sanjay Nirupam left Congress for a ticket from the North West seat and was in constant touch with the Shinde group and BJP. He was miffed with the party for allowing the Shiv Sena (UBT) to take the seat for the upcoming parliamentary polls. Nirupam served two terms as an MP in the Rajya Sabha first as a member from the Shiv Sena and then from the Congress Party.

The former MP was expelled from the grand old party days after he questioned the Congress leadership over seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc member Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Nirupam was eyeing to enter the electoral fray once again from the Mumbai North-West seat.

His plans were thwarted when the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded its own candidate from the seat. In the 2014 general elections, Sanjay Nirupam was defeated by BJP's Gopal Shetty in the constituency.

